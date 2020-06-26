Essonne : Le cinéma Le Parterre rallume ses écrans à Dourdan

Après plusieurs mois de fermeture en raison des mesures sanitaires, le cinéma Le Parterre a rouvert ses portes le 24 juin !
Au programme en juin
De Gaulle
Ven. 26 à 20h30, sam. 27 à 14h, dim. 28 à 17h30, lun. 29 à 14h15.
Elephant man
Mar. 30 à 20h30.
L’ombre de Staline
Ven. 26 à 14h, sam. 27 à 20h45, dim. 28 à 14h, lun. 29 à 20h30, mar. 30 à 20h45.
La bonne épouse
Ven. 26 à 14h15, sam. 27 à 21h, dim. 28 à 17h15, lun. 29 à 20h45, mar. 30 à 14h.
Un fils
Ven. 26 à 20h45, sam. 27 à 17h45, dim. 28 à 20h45, mar. 30 à 14h15.
En avant
Sam. 27 à 14h15, dim. 28 à 14h15.
Au programme en juillet
La bonne épouse
Jeu. 2 à 14h15, sam. 4 à 20h45, lun. 6 à 17h15, mar. 7 à 17h15.
En avant
Mer. 1er à 14h15, dim. 5 à 17h30, lun. 6 à 14h.
• www.cinemaleparterre.fr